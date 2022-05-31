Henry Frank Rowell Obituary

Henry Frank Rowell, age 75, of S. Wheelock Road, Lyndonville, Vt., passed away peacefully late evening on Monday, May 24, 2022, following a rapid decline due to cancer. He spent his final days surrounded by loved ones.
Henry was born in Wheelock, Vt., on Jan. 28, 1947, son to the late Clayton Rowell of Rumney, N.H., and Thelma (Ricker) Rowell of Clarksville, N.H. He moved to Lyndonville as a child. Henry worked at Vance Tree Construction, JN Bitcon and Alomax Technology (same company under different owners) for 44+ years. He was an outdoors man.He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and spoiling them with gifts. He also enjoyed going to watch the horse pulls, fishing with his son, hunting and logging.
Henry is survived by his two sons Chad Rowell and wife, Allison Rowell, of Lyndonville, Vt., Aaron Rowell, of Lyndonville, Vt.; a daughter Elisa Rowell, of Saint Johnsbury, Vt.; a brother: Kenny Rowell of Center Barnstead, N.H. four grandchildren: Samantha, Zachary, Gabrielle, and Natalie, two great-grandsons: Dakota, and Koleman.
He was predeceased by his parents and six other siblings.
He has been cremated and will be buried in Wish Well Cemetery in Clarksville, N.H.
Memorial donations can be made to Norris Cotton Cancer Center North, 1080 Hospital Drive, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819, or Caledonia Home Health and Hospice, 161 Sherman Dr., St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
