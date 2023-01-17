Henry George Butson Obituary

Henry George Butson was born on the Fourth of July, 1948, in St. Johnsbury, Vt., and passed away on New Year’s Day, 2023, in Springfield, Vt.
Henry was predeceased by his parents, Kenneth Earl Butson, Sr. and Evelyn Alma (Harris) Butson and his brother, Kenneth Earl Butson, Jr.
Henry is survived by daughter, Michelle Lewis and husband, Chris of Shelburne, Vt.; daughter, Alicia Fleming and husband, Frank of Colchester, Vt.; daughter, Julie Petscher and husband, Yehudah of McHenry, Ill.; daughter, Jennifer Williams and husband, Connor of Westport, N.Y. Henry was a proud grandfather to eight.
Raised a sports-loving farm child, Henry adored being in nature in the Northeast Kingdom from an early age. He had many outdoors adventures with his brother and friends, growing up as a “Harvey’s Hollow boy.” A 1966 graduate of Danville High School, he was quick to enlist in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed at MacDill Air Force Base in Florida, where he met and married Laura (née Couche) Morrison in 1970. Henry and Laura raised their family in St. Johnsbury until they parted ways in 1992. He was dedicated to his work as a foreman at EHV Weidmann for nearly 30 years.
With his love for being in wilderness across all seasons, Henry reveled in teaching his daughters to garden, hunt, and fish. From annual North Danville parades and festivities to camping trips; from races at Thunder Road to motorcycling down country roads, Henry found joy in sharing rural entertainment in community and with family.
Called Hank by friends, he was known for his sense of humor and ability to chat it up with all he met. He was an active member of the local chapters of VFW, Elks Club, and American Legion.
Tragically, in 2003, Henry lost his way. He took the lives of two beloved people, leaving enormous pain and suffering in the wake of this devastating action. As we grieve a father and friend, we continue to mourn the loss of the loved ones taken too soon.
In lieu of flowers, we are grateful for consideration of donations to Northeast Kingdom Human Services, whose mission is to empower individuals, families, and communities by promoting hope, healing, and support. https://nkhs.org/
Memories and condolences may be shared with family at saylesfh.com.
