Henry Proia - Obituary

11/2/1950 — 1/15/2021
I lost my rock today. We met 33 years ago, you a drummer in the band, me looking good in my favorite black pants. You invited me to dinner, we’ve been together since.
You told me how your dad, Julius, went back to Tunisia after WWII to bring back his bride, Elena, to St Johnsbury, Vermont. There, you and your brother Mario grew up in a home filled with Italian love, atmosphere, and food.
You spent many afternoons at your grandmother Maria’s store. You read all the latest comic books and learned all about the grocery business. You were so proud of her, coming to America as a young woman, speaking no English and with just a few dollars in her pocket.
You joined the Navy after high school. You served as a corpsman in Vietnam and at the Naval Hospital in Philadelphia. You returned to St. Johnsbury and raised two children - Aaron and Alexis. They grew into loving, responsible adults and parents.
You studied psychology and European History at Lyndon State College, worked full time as a corrections officer. You were active in the Boy Scouts, a member of the Order of the Arrow. You also spent many years working for your dear friend, Dennis, at the Green Mountain Trading Post.
You helped me raise my own little boy, Jonathan, into a strong man. You made sure he never came home to an empty house.
You had a deep fondness for music, especially the blues, and learned how to play the congo drums as well. You told me how you hiked the White Mountains, camped for weeks at a time, a pastime you passed on to Alexis. You could identify so many birds - you took your scope to the ocean to see the migrating gulls.
The ocean was a favorite place we shared - Room 11 was where we spent many hours getting renewed to deal with life. You would sit, with a cigar and a glass of whiskey just enjoying the view of the water and lighthouse in York, Maine. We often talked about someday retiring there.
We are the grandparents of a large family. Aaron and his wife Beth have three special children, Itzac, who recently married Maire, Emma and Camryn. Alexis blessed us with Jazmine, a young woman with determination and compassion like her mom. She also rides a mean unicycle. Jonathan has added to the group, Kayleigh, Blake, and Jordynn. They all have captured our hearts.
You lovingly supported me all these years while I worked at the hospital, a variety of shifts, weekends and holidays. You always made sure dinner was ready when I got home. I am so going to miss hearing your voice. I called you at home, a few times a day, no matter how difficult the shift was, I would hear, “Hi Susie” and it helped me get through the day. You gave me so much and taught me so much more. Your love is what I will always cherish.
Love Forever, Sue
There will be no services held publicly.
