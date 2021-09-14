Henry Reed Smart Obituary

Henry Reed Smart was born in Lynn, Massachusetts on Aug. 22, 1941 to Catherine and Walter Smart. Much to his sister Mary’s dismay, he was just as mischievous as his brothers Jimmy and Leo. Henry was the only member of his family to attend the Sacred Heart Catholic School. The Sisters thought he held the promise of priesthood. Henry had other plans. At Sacred Heart he met his most cherished childhood friends. These friends became his world and they experienced many wild adventures together from running a Go-Cart business to a memorable road trip to Florida.
In 1968, he met the love of his life Pamela Pool, and after a brief courtship, they married. They spent their honeymoon at the Capitol Hotel in Washington, DC along with John Lennon and Yoko Ono who were holding a love-in. Pam and Henry moved to Marblehead, Massachusetts where they lived for 27 years and raised two daughters, Jenna (O’Farrell) and Meredith (Loomis). They returned to Lynn for two years and lived on Flax Pond. Henry worked at the General Electric for close to 40 years, coached youth soccer, sang and danced in musical revue fundraisers for the Junior Aid Society, belonged to the Marblehead B.P.O.E. (Elk’s Club), was an active member of the Marblehead Jaycees, and a proud volunteer at any event that his daughter’s Brownie and Girl Scout troops held.
In 2001, Henry and Pam moved to St. Johnsbury, Vermont. Henry fulfilled a dream of becoming a real estate agent and full-time grandparent. Besides spending time with all his grandchildren, Henry and Annie Cunningham, Erin, Kate and Brennan O’Farrell, Lily, Phoebe and Essie Loomis, he loved his home on Emerson Street, getting to know all his neighbors over the years, walking his beloved dog, Maggie, and starting the day by meeting the guys for coffee.
Henry was an amazing husband, dad and HaHa. He told the same jokes over and over again, always wanted people to be happy, and attended countless youth sporting events to cheer on his daughters and grandchildren. Henry had a knack for storytelling and his green eyes lit up when sharing a tale from his wilder days. We are all better people for having had the gift of loving and being loved by a man whose heart could hold the world.
Henry’s friends and family are invited to join us for a celebration of Henry’s life on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 at 5 p.m. on Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86897657906. Please join us in toasting a life well lived. Donations can be made to support Link, Inc., C/O John Raser, Board President, 170 Boynton Ave., St. Johnsbury, VT 05819 (see www.linkvt.org for more info).
