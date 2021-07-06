Herbert E. Parkhurst Sr. Obituary

Herbert E. Parkhurst Sr. of Morrisville, Vt. passed away peacefully July 4, 2021 at Copley Hospital. He was born Nov. 20, 1936 at home in Wolcott, Vt. to parents Luther H. and Lilah L. Parkhurst. He graduated from Peoples Academy class of 1956, a member of state championship teams in both baseball and basketball. He was an accomplished draftsman and builder, including the Northgate Plaza, Dunkin Donuts, and many other buildings and homes throughout the area. He was an avid sportsman, gunsmith, and a lifetime member of the Lamoille Valley Fish & Game club. He taught countless students as a hunter safety instructor. He loved spending time in the Maine outdoors, scouting deer activity year-round and swapping hunting stories with other enthusiasts.
Herb is survived by his wife Gale, sisters Barbara Beeman and Doris LaBree, daughters Susan Mercia and Shelly Parkhurst, sons Gregory and Herbert Jr, 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, brother Earl, step-brother Clarence Green, and step-sister Joyce Willey.
A celebration of life will be held at Lamoille Valley Fish & Game club at a date to be announced later this year. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to Lamoille Home Health at 54 Farr Ave, Morrisville, VT. The des Groseilliers Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. Online condolences and memories may be conveyed at dgfunerals.com.
