Herbert Whipple Jr. Obituary

Herbert (affectionately known as Herb or Herbie) was born to Herbert and Olive Whipple on June 29, 1936. He began his life in Sugar Hill, N.H., attending local schools and graduating from Dow Academy in Franconia. If you met him for even a minute you realized what a kind and gentle spirit he had. In the early years he worked at various local car dealers and developed a reputation of being a conscientious hard worker.
In his young adult years, he served in the New Hampshire National Guard for six years. Herb met Jacqueline Simonds on a blind date and in 1961 they were married. Together they had two sons, Trevor (Cathy) and Christopher. As his sons grew up they learned the value of hard work, treating others with kindness and being thankful from seeing the example he set. When work was difficult to find in New Hampshire Herb found a good paying job at Pratt & Whitney in East Hartford, Conn. The family moved to Connecticut where he not only worked one, but two jobs. He would start his day at Monaco Ford, working several hours each morning and then travel to Pratt & Whitney to work as a machinist on the second shift. Herb and his family never lost the yearning to be back in the north country with family.
After 11 years he again sought a job that would provide, not just good pay, but a good quality of life. He applied to, and was hired on the spot, by Burndy in Littleton, N.H. The family moved back home and once again enjoyed all that New Hampshire had to offer. Herb and Jackie were divorced in 1981.
In 1985 Herb met Patricia Hubbard when she gave him a loan while she was working at People’s Bank . They loved to be together with their square dancing friends. They began to enjoy time together and were married in 1986. Their marriage brought Pat’s three children (Lynn, Teresa (Joe) and David (Jenn) into his life. Herb retired from Burndy after a long and fulfilling career. He was not one to sit idle and soon began working at Shaw’s in Littleton. There he became a good friend to many fellow employees and customers alike. It always brightened his day to have a quick chat while helping people as they checked out. In 2014 Pat and Herb moved to Sunlake Estates in Grand Island, Florida where they enjoyed new friends and warm winters. They made many good friends and Herb became a sought-after Bocci team member and they were eventually joined by his sister Jessie and her husband Don. He also enjoyed keeping the golf cart serviced and ready to go at a moment’s notice.
When he began to have increasing health challenges in 2021, he and Pat moved back to New Hampshire to be closer to family. They enjoyed their new home in Whitefield. As health challenges mounted, Herb made the difficult decision to receive hospice care and expressed a strong desire to remain at home. His wishes were followed and he died at home on Feb. 20, 2023 with his beloved wife Pat at his side. Herb leaves behind his wife Pat, sons Trevor and Christopher, stepdaughter Teresa, stepson David, sister Jessie, nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, his brother Curt, his stepdaughter Lynn, brother-in-law Don, brother-in-law Bob and sister-in-law, Dora.
In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to North Country Home Health & Hospice at 536 Cottage St., Littleton, NH 03561, Or St Jude’s Children’s Hospital by going online to stjude.org/donate. Thank you very much.
The funeral will be held on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at First United Methodist Church, Main St., Littleton, N.H. A luncheon will follow.
Herb’s service is at 11:00 on Saturday, March 4.
