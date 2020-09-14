Herman Cross - Obituary

Herman R. Cross Jr.
Herman Cross, 95, of Island Pond, Vt., passed away on Sept. 9, 2020 in Barton, Vt. Herman was born to Herman and Bertha (Bunnell) Cross on Sept. 2, 1925 on a farm outside of Colebrook, N.H. known as Kidderville.
Herman was the youngest of 11 children. He was predeceased by seven brothers and three sisters. He married the love of his life Gwendolyn Ellingwood of Colebrook, N.H. Herman served in the United States Navy during WWII. When he returned from the Navy he and Gwen bought a 340-acre farm in Westmore just outside of Island Pond and raised their six children.
They both worked extremely hard on their farm, growing gardens, milking cows and working in the woods. Herman enjoyed hunting and fishing and after retirement both he and Gwen enjoyed traveling.
Herman is survived by his children and their spouses Daniel Cross and wife Bonnie, Nancy Frizzell, Carol and Buster Reilly, Randall and Marguerite Cross, Peggy and David Fedele and daughter-in-law Shirley Cross. Herman leaves behind 11 grandchildren, Peter Applebee, Jacque Cross Sarter, Douglas Petell, Mark and Jessica Reilly, Nathan Cross, Melissa Fedele, Christie Fedele Brasseur, Patty Cross Avery and Lisa Cross and Jamie Cross Fisher. He also leaves 17 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren. One step grandson and one step great-granddaughter. He also leaves behind four special nephews, Dennis, Ron and Gary Cross and Duane (Bo) Rainville.
Herman was predeceased by his loving wife Gwen of 75 years and his youngest son, James, both in May 2019 a day apart. He was also predeceased by his special nephew Reg Ellingwood.
There will be no public services. In lieu of of flowers, donations may be made to the American Legion Post 80 in Island Pond, P.O. Box 350, Island Pond, VT 05846 in memory of Herman and Gwen Cross. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, & Cremation Service, locally family owned and operated.
