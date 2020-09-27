Herman LeRoy Emery Jr. - Obituary

Herman LeRoy Emery Jr., 90, joined the love of his life on Sept. 26, 2020. “Lee” was born in Portland, Maine on Dec. 29, 1929 to Herman L. Emery Sr. and Clara Richards. As his father was employed during the building of the Portland-Montreal pipeline, the family moved many times throughout Maine and Vermont finally settling in Lancaster, N.H. at the pumping station.
In his youth, Lee loved being on the farm in Buxton, Maine as well as having his twice daily paper route in Portland. He also enjoyed sojourns to his camp, “Out East” and cooking. Following his graduation from Lancaster Academy he was employed in the foundry at Thompson Manufacturing Co. Lee had an exemplary work ethic that continued for over thirty years as an oil/coal delivery man for Fitch Fuel Co.
Community service was very important to Lee. He also served for over thirty years as a volunteer on the Lancaster Fire Dept. retiring as Deputy Chief. He was a member of the 4th Degree Knights of Columbus and served on the Board of Trustees of Weeks Hospital. Lee was a charter member of the Lancaster Ambulance Corps and following his retirement from Fitch Fuel he worked at Beattie’s Kwik Stop.
Lee was president of the Lancaster Alumni Association and a parishioner of All Saint’s Church-Gate of Heaven Parish where he served as a lector and usher. More important than his service to his community was his love for his family.
On Nov. 4, 1950, Lee married Elizabeth (Betty) Kenney and they were married for fifty years. They had five children who survive him: Ellie of Lancaster, Sarah Greenwood of Woodsville, Nancy Benoit, and Elizabeth Benoit of Lunenburg and Paul Emery of Lancaster. He is also survived by five grandchildren: Zachary and Ashleigh Greenwood, Lindsay Dube, Ryan Emery, and Cameron Benoit; and four great grandchildren: Emery and Haylee Dube and Colton Benoit and Lorelai Johnson.
Lee is also survived by two sisters: Eleanor (Dede) Malloy of Cheshire, Conn., and Catherine Stoppenhaggen of Austin, Texas, a sister-in-law Beatrice Kenney of Voorheesville, N.Y. and a brother-in-law William Christy of Manchester as well as numerous nieces and nephews, and special friends Murray and Allan.
His wife Betty predeceased him on July 31, 2001. He is also predeceased by a brother, Brian and brother-in laws Andrew Malloy, Robert Charman, and Dean Kenney and sisters-in-law Mary Christy and Eleanor Kenney.
Donations in Lee’s memory may be made to Weeks library, Lancaster Fire Dept. or Lancaster Alumni Association.
Lee’s family is most appreciative of the loving caretakers Kim, Maureen, and Theresa.
Due to the covid pandemic, there will be no calling hours and a burial service will be held at the Summer Street Cemetery in Lancaster on Wednesday morning, Sept. 30, at 11 a.m. Deacon Michael Johnson will officiate.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, 210 Main Street, Lancaster. For more information or to send an online condolence please go to www.baileyfh.net.
