Herman Russell Hoyt

July 15, 1927 - November 13, 2021
Herman (Herm) Russell Hoyt, 94 of Burke, passed away peacefully with family surrounding him on Nov. 13, 2021. Herman was born July 15, 1927 in Barnet, Vermont and was the son of Eva (Arlene Darling) and Herman Edgar Hoyt.
Herm graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy in 1945. The day before Herm received his acceptance to UVM to study veterinary studies, Herm enlisted in the Army. Herm served in Japan for 2 years. Upon his honorable discharge, he returned to St. Johnsbury and worked at St. J. Glovers. Soon after he followed his father’s footsteps and joined the United States Post Office and remained there until he retired after 40 years as a Postal Administrator.
Herm was very active in town affairs belonging to Jaycees (He along with others set off the fireworks each 4th of July), Selectboard for St. Johnsbury, worked on the zoning for the interstate land assessments, and was a volunteer fireman (When the Notre Dame Catholic Church burned in St. Johnsbury, it was announced on the radio that Herm was at the top of the ladder over the fire). To say the least the family was concerned. He was also a volunteer ambulance driver for St. Johnsbury. He helped each year decorate the Grace Methodist Church for Easter and cooked the Easter breakfast. When he moved to Burke, he was part of the zoning board.
When he wasn’t involved with town business, Herm enjoyed his animals, hunting and skiing. Herm had horses and dogs who were like his family. Herm enjoyed hunting and being at hunting camp. Herm was skiing before ski lifts were available starting at Lyndon Outing Club and then graduated to Burke Mountain. He joined the ski patrol while at Burke and did many other jobs until he retired from the mountain at 87. His last job was loading youngsters on the J-bar. He loved the young skiers. Herm was usually the last off the mountain and often had a load full of young people wanting a ride back to town. He enjoyed skiing Tuckerman each year until he outlived all his ski buddies!
Herm is survived by his wife, Yvonne Hoyt and her daughter Renee Brown and husband John of Thetford, Vermont. Herm’s two daughters from his union with Lucille Jones Hoyt Oakes, Cheryl Hackett and Win Thomas of Lake George, N.Y. and Cynthia Stanton and husband Peter Stanton from Monroe, N.H. Herm also had a son and daughter from his union with Sherry Cross Hoyt, Justin Hoyt and wife Erika from Winterville, N.C. and Heather Breitbeil and husband Andrew from Freeport, Maine.
Herm has 14 grandchildren: Emily Brown, Elizabeth (Lizzie) Brown, Dana Hackett, Jeff Hackett, Michael Stanton, Nicholas Stanton, Kevin Stanton, Autumn Hoyt, Charlotte Hoyt, Adelaide Hoyt, Hazel Hoyt, George Breitbeil, Oliver Breitbeil and Emerson Breiteil.
Herm has 7 great-grandchildren: Brianna Hackett, Clyde Pellett, Miles Stanton, Maverick Stanton, Dominick Stanton, Nicolo Stanton, Norah Stanton and one due in June of 2022.
Herm was predeceased by his sister Avis Elaine Hoyt and his brother Bruce Wallace Hoyt.
In honor of Herman, donations may be made to: Plymouth State College, The Panther Fund, 17 High Street, MSC 50, Plymouth, N.H. 03264 or St. Johnsbury Academy Alumni Office, P.O. Box 906, St. Johnsbury, Vt. 05819.
A graveside service in Peacham, Vt. was held for Herman November 20th for family.
