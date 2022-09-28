Hezzie (Hez) Bailey Somers Obituary

Hezzie Bailey Somers of Barnet, Vt. went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, on Sept. 23, 2022. following a brief illness.
Mr. Somers was born in St. Johnsbury, Vt. on Aug. 10, 1936, to John and N. Gladys (Livingston) Somers. He was educated at the Peacham Academy and at the Randolph School of Agriculture. He married Marion (Tuzo) Somers on Oct. 11, 1958. They enjoyed over 60 years of marriage until her passing in 2019.
Hezzie was a lifetime third generation Jersey dairy farmer, and also owned and operated a large pick-your-own-strawberries operation at his farm in West Barnet. He was well-known in the surrounding communities and in Vermont Agriculture for his pioneering work in the strawberry industry. Hezzie was involved in various farm organizations including the Vermont Farm Bureau and the Vermont Fruit and Vegetable Growers Assoc. He was especially known for his poetry and story recitations at these events.
Hezzie was a long-time member of the Union Baptist Church of Waterford, Vt. and while there participated in foreign mission trips to both Honduras and Peru. He was also involved in the Covered Bridge Ministry of St. Johnsbury, Vt. as well as Celebrate Recovery.
He was also a member of the West Barnet Grange, and loved attending the West Barnet Senior Meal site. He enjoyed playing cribbage, and catching up with friends at the Grange breakfast.
Survivors include his sisters: Awilda Stowe of Burlington, Vt. and Alberta Dunbar of Richburg, N.Y.; his children: Diane (Rodney) Cockrell of Rochester, N.Y., Brian (Kathleen) Somers of Barnet, Vt., Christopher (Trisha) Somers of Lebanon, Ohio, and Jennifer (Clark) Duncan of Barnet, Vt.; 16 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.
Hezzie was pre-deceased by his wife Marion Tuzo Somers, his sister Flora Shorey, brothers-in-law Edmund Stowe and Kenneth Dunbar, his son-in-law Peter Papaleo, and his grandson Clint Duncan.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to: The West Barnet Meal Site Inc., P.O. Box 134, Barnet, VT 05821, The Covered Bridge Recovery Ministry, P.O. Box 569 St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
Memories and condolences may be shared with family at saylesfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.