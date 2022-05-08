Hiram Everett Allen Obituary

Hiram Everett Allen, 86, passed away on May 7, 2022, at his home in West Lebanon, N.H. Fittingly, it was on the anniversary of the day he and his wife met for the first time in 1959.
As he would say: “I forgot to put another quarter in the meter, and the time ran out.”
He was born Dec. 8, 1935, in Windsor, Vt., to George H. and Dorothy (Smith) Allen. He was schooled at the Hartland Village School and graduated from Windsor High School in 1954. He worked on local farms before serving in the Army from 1956 to 1958.
After a year farming for Logan Dickie at Marshland Farm in Quechee, he started his career of carpentry. He worked in the Woodstock area for the next 23 years. He then served as Town Manager for the Town of Hartland for the next 16 years. He also served on the select board for 8 years prior to serving as Town Manager.
He is pre-deceased by his two children, Gretchen (Allen) Fogg in 1987 and Charles H. Allen in 1997. Survivors include his wife Lois (Gardner) Allen; two grandchildren: Jessica Allen and Crystal (Allen) Baluk and her husband Kurt Baluk; nine great-grandchildren; a sister, Brenda Carter; a niece, a nephew and one grandnephew.
He married Lois Gardner on Oct. 14, 1961, and enjoyed 60 years together. They met in the Grange. He held many offices in the community, county, and state levels of the Grange. He was a member of the National Grange. He was an avid Dodgers fan since 1947 in victory and defeat. He enjoyed the Sunday NASCAR races and attended many of them in person all over the country.
He was a very active member of the North Hartland Church during the rebuilding as well as being a lay preacher, trustee and on the finance board. In 1999, he purchased Ben Thresher’s Mill in Barnet, Vt., and proceeded, with lots of help from many loyal and dedicated people, to restore the mill as his retirement project.
Calling hours will be at the Knight Funeral Home in White River Jct, Vt., on Tuesday, May 17, from 5-7 p.m. At his request, there will be no service. Burial will be in the Gallup Cemetery, where he will once again be reunited with his children, on Weed Road in Hartland, Vt., at the convenience of his family.
There will be Chat & Chew at Ben’s Mill in Barnet, Sunday, May 29, from 1 till 3 p.m. for all those from the Northeast Kingdom and beyond who desire to share Hiram stories. If one desires, memorial contributions may be made to Ben’s Mill; P.O. Box 50; Barnet, VT 05821.
The family wishes to send out a special thanks to all the great people at Bayada in helping him to remain at home with his family.
Condolences may be expressed to Hiram’s family in an online guestbook at knightfuneralhomes.com .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.