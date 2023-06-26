Hollis A. Prior Obituary

Hollis A. Prior, age 83, of Sugar Ridge Road, Danville, Vt., passed away in his sleep at home during the early hours of Saturday, June 17, 2023.
Hollis was born in Rutland, Vt., on July 1, 1939, the son of the Maurice and Susan (Taylor) Prior. He grew up on the family farm in Sherburne (Killington), Vt., and attended Whitcomb High School, graduating with the Class of 1957. Hollis married Mary Langmaid (of North Danville) in 1968 and they shared 42 years together until Mary’s passing in 2010, after which he missed her every day. They raised their family in West Danville and later moved into Danville Village, where they built their dream retirement home, enjoyed endless gardening, spent time with friends and family and tirelessly supported their community’s villages and organizations.
Hollis believed in a strong work ethic and applied that to everything he did in life. He retired from the State of Vermont Forest and Parks Division after 41 years and continued to share his love and knowledge of plants and trees right up until his last day. He enjoyed a lifetime of hunting and fishing across all of Vermont and loved the fellowship he found with others who enjoyed these pursuits. He received joy from engaging with everyone he met and could be found greeting others with a wave, smile, or a stop to chat.
Hollis is survived by his daughter Kimberly Prior of Danville, son Gregory Prior of Danville, daughter Karen Hill and husband, Roger, of Pittsford, VT, his beloved granddaughters Emily and Abigail Hill, brother Maurice “Skip” Prior Jr. and wife Marilynn, brother Warren Prior, sister Barbara Campbell, close cousin Margaret (Bunny) Chilton and numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. Hollis was predeceased by his wife, Mary Prior, his parents and two sisters, Bertha (Sis) Wiley and Susan Fisk.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 3pm on Saturday July 8th at the family home in Danville. A graveside service for family will be held at the Danville Green Cemetery on Brainard Street Saturday, September 16th, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.