Holly Lynn DuBois - Obituary

Holly Lynn DuBois, 55, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 at her home in Sutton with her family by her side following a courageous battle with cancer.
Holly was born on June 17, 1965 in Jackson, Mich., the daughter of Walter and Jeanette (Sears) DuBois.
She enjoyed Harley Davidson motorcycles, animals, Pokémon Go, puzzles and coloring. Holly had a keen eye and loved dimensions and shading whether it was pencil or crayon. Swimming and sunbathing were big favorites and her favorite television shows were The Walking Dead and Monk. Holly was a dog groomer at Agway and she truly loved her dogs.
Survivors include her son: James DuBois (Bethany) of St. Johnsbury; daughter: Michaela DuBois of Sheffield; brothers: Rick DuBois (Dotty) of Seekonk, Mass. and Brian DuBois of Warwick, R.I.; sisters: Karen Proulx of Sutton, Vt. and Donna DuBois of Warwick, R.I.; five grandchildren: James, Ayden, Elaina DuBois and Kale and Sophie DuBois; nephews, Eric and Mike Dalton; niece, Becky Florio and a great niece, Alley Dalton.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.guibordfh.com.
