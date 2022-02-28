Holly Nelson O’Neil Obituary

Holly Nelson O’Neil passed away on Feb. 5, 2022, at the age of 63, after a short illness. She leaves behind her husband Timothy, her daughters Hannah and Sarah, and her sisters, Carol (Gerald) Nelson and Barbara (Gregory) Sperry, brother-in-law Gene O’Neil, five nephews, one niece, great-nieces and -nephews, and numerous friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Lois (Dahlin) Nelson.
Holly was born on Dec. 10,1958, in Chicago, the youngest of three daughters. The family lived in Niles and Arlington Heights, Illinois until the family moved to Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. She graduated from Delaware County Christian School and Wheaton College (IL) where she majored in Art with an emphasis in Photography.
While at Wheaton, Holly studied in Taiwan, went to China, South Korea and Japan, where she climbed Mt. Fuji. After graduation she became a ski photographer in Colorado, taught cross country skiing in New Hampshire and did landscaping and turtle research on St Simons Island, Georgia. She met and married Tim O’Neil in 1998, and had two daughters. Tim and Holly established their home in Whitefield, New Hampshire, where she homeschooled her daughters from kindergarten through their high school graduation.
Holly was cofounder with Tim of the Team O’Neil Rally School in Dalton, N.H., and was an integral part of its early launch and administration. She also found time to exercise her creativity by marketing and selling her photographs, cards, bookmarks, jewelry and knitting at craft fairs and retail outlets in New Hampshire and Michigan.
Aside from her love of her family, all facets of art and the outdoors, Holly was passionate about her belief in Jesus as her Lord, and boldly shared her faith with others. Her trust in Jesus Christ and His sovereignty carried her through her life, especially during her last days.
Holly found joy and beauty in the ordinary, and never missed an opportunity to encourage others to see each day’s sunset, marveling at the beauty of God’s daily handiwork. She laughed often and was always ready for an adventure or a cup of coffee. She embraced her Swedish heritage and made sure her daughters learned about their roots. When not with those she loved, she reveled in the constant company of her dog, Harry. Memorial donations in Holly’s memory may be made to:
League of New Hampshire Craftsman at: https://nhcrafts.org/other-ways-to-give/gift-online-donation-form/
Holly’s life will be remembered and celebrated on Tuesday, March 22 from 4-7 p.m. at the Mountain View Grand Club House in Whitefield, N.H. There will be a funeral and service in May in Three Oaks and Harbert, Michigan, where Holly will be buried near her parents.
