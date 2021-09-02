Homer Fitts Obituary

Homer R. Fitts, 94, of Barre, Vt., passed away on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at the Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin.
Due to the rise in Covid, there will be no calling hours. A private graveside funeral will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. The full obituary will be forthcoming on the following website: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St. in Barre.
