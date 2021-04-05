Horace ‘Sonny’ Emmons Obituary

Horace “Sonny” Emmons of Sebring, Fla., formerly of St. Johnsbury, Vt. and Littleton, N.H. passed away on Dec. 23, 2020, at the age of 92.
Sonny was born Sept. 2, 1928 to Horace F. and Isabel Cote Emmons. The oldest of three children, brother Richard and sister, Margaret Houle both predeceasing him.
He grew up in the Danville, Vt. area and in his mid-teens decided to enter the workforce as a stock handler at Cabot Creamery in Cabot, Vt. He went from there to enlist in the U.S. Navy on Aug. 8, 1944. He was placed on two training ships, the NTC Sampson New York and NTS Newport Rhode Island.
During his stint in the Navy, he bravely served on three ships, the USS Amsterdam, The USS Bronsen and the USS Ault all while participating in several theatres around the world. He left the Navy in June 1946 as a Seaman Second Class, receiving medals, the WWII Victory Medal, American Area Medal and the Asiatic and Pacific Ribbon.
In May 2018, Sonny was chosen to participate in “The Flight of Honor” trip to the WWII Memorial in Washington, DC. He said it was a “wonderful honor and a lifetime experience.”
Sonny is a lifetime member of VFW Post # 816 in Littleton, a past Mason and a past member of Littleton Elks Lodge # 1831.
In December 1954, Sonny married Beverley Anne Johnson. They had seven children: Ruth Knox (Dale), Margaret “Peggy” Girouard (Jerry), Valerie Emmons, Patricia Cunningham, Eric Emmons, Bruce Emmons and Brian Emmons who predeceased him in 2017.
His career spanned from driving for A & P delivering groceries to driving oil tankers for HA Ross telling stories of the harrowing rides through Crawford Notch during inclement weather to Portland, Maine.
He spent many years working on vehicles both mechanically and body repair where he became a very talented body man. He later became an insurance adjuster for All-State Insurance until his retirement.
He moved to Manchester, N.H. where he lived for several years and during this time met and married Elizabeth Mead of Franklin, N.H. on Jan. 7, 1978. “Betty” has six children, Martha Dukette (Dale), Frank Mead (Marie), Pat Mead (Gail), Gary Mead (Joanie), Kathleen Anderson and Michael Mead (Marleen).
They lived around the Franklin, Boscawen area for several years until deciding to move to Florida which Betty had always wanted to do, returning to New Hampshire in the summer for several weeks until it got “Too Cold” per Sonny. The last five years became too much to travel and Sebring, Fla. became their permanent home, both loving the sunshine and warmth.
Sonny and Betty would have celebrated their 43rd anniversary on Jan. 7, 2021 and during this time both families have expanded to five generations.
During the last few months, both Sonny and Betty became ill, declining in health while lovingly being cared for by their families.
Sonny passed at home Dec. 23, 2020 while Betty quietly went to join him nine days later on Jan. 1, 2021. Their presence in this large brood of offsprings will be greatly missed.
A celebration for them both will be held at the New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, N.H. on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.