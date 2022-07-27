Howard Larkin Knowlton Obituary

Howard Larkin Knowlton, aka “Slim,” 91, beloved husband, father, friend of many and “Man of God” peacefully passed away with family present on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at St. Johnsbury Health and Rehab (Genesis).
He and his wife, Betty, have been long time residents of Barnet, Vermont. He was born on Feb. 22, 1931, to Edna Mae (Larkin) Knowlton and Roland Maxwell Knowlton in Scotia, New York.
Slim worked as a welder in St. Johnsbury since the 1960s working first for Richard “Dick” Dionne (Dionne’s Welding) and then for himself (Knowlton’s Welding, “Under the Bridge”) which eventually became Walbridge Welding.
He was a long-time member (and former Head Elder) of the St. Johnsbury Seventh-day Adventist Church where he enjoyed greeting folks at the door with his “strong” handshake and leading song service.
His main hobby was almost anything having to do with the automobile. He especially enjoyed doing the welding on the Hay Brothers’ coupes, #’s 58 and 68, from Hardwick, that raced at Barre’s Thunder Road back in the early 1960s. He was well-known for taking family and friends on long “Knowlton Rides” on Sabbath afternoons. He also couldn’t pass by a stranded motorist or hitchhiker without offering to help.
He is survived by his wife, Betty, of 71 years; their son, Roger, and his wife, Lori; their daughter, Martha, and her husband, Scott; five grandchildren (Kelly and her husband, Phil; Alan; Chelsea and her husband, Kirk; Aaron and Adam); three great-granddaughters (Ella, Izzy and Lily). He has two half-brothers (Marty and Keene Knowlton) who live with their families near Albany, New York; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
A service of remembrance and celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, from 1-3 p.m., at the Union Baptist Church, 932 US Rte. 5, Waterford, Vt.
In lieu of flowers, we invite you to make donations to Calex Ambulance Service who always responded promptly and expertly when he needed help, and to Caledonia Home Health Care and Hospice who provided such wonderful, attentive care for him at home over the years. We also want to thank the staff of St. J. Health and Rehab (Genesis) for the excellent, expert and compassionate care they gave Slim over the last three months of his life.
