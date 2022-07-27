Howard Larkin Knowlton Obituary

Howard Larkin Knowlton

Howard Larkin Knowlton, aka “Slim,” 91, beloved husband, father, friend of many and “Man of God” peacefully passed away with family present on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at St. Johnsbury Health and Rehab (Genesis).

He and his wife, Betty, have been long time residents of Barnet, Vermont. He was born on Feb. 22, 1931, to Edna Mae (Larkin) Knowlton and Roland Maxwell Knowlton in Scotia, New York.

