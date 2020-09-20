Howard Russell Keough - Obituary

Our Heavenly Father Welcomed Home His Good and Faithful Servant, Howard Russell Keough, of Port St. Lucie, Fla. formerly of Hardwick, on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Copley Hospital in Morrisville. He was 84.
He was born May 22, 1936 in Landaff, N.H., one of 13 children born to the late Harold Keough Sr. and Myrtle (McGuire) Keough. He graduated from Hardwick Academy in the class of 1955.
He entered the United States Air Force on March 30, 1956 in Manchester, N.H. He served his country at Ethan Allen Air Force Base in Winooski, Vt., where he was Honorable Discharged on March 29, 1960.
On April 12, 1958, he married the love of his life, Barbara Jean Gates at the United Church in Hardwick.
He was employed at the Waterbury State Hospital for more than 31 years. He retired on Dec. 31, 1991. He later operated Fisher’s Folly in Hardwick for five years. In 1997, Howard and Barbara moved to Port Saint Lucia, Fla., to enjoy their remaining years and traveled to Vermont to spend summers with family.
Howard was a member of Touch of Grace Church Assembly of God Church in East Hardwick. A past member of the United Church of Hardwick Choir, Hardwick Rescue Squad, the Air Force Choir and the Elf Program at Hardwick Elementary School. He enjoyed crocheting, fishing, word search, feeding the birds, making donuts, gardening and painting. He was a very devoted husband, father and grandfather.
Survivors include: his loving wife of 62 years, Barbara of Port Saint Lucie, Fla.; four daughters: Tracy Child and her husband, Michael of Port Saint Lucie, Fla., Cathy Silk and her husband, Miles of Barre, Robin Blake and her husband, Wilbur, and Kimberly Keough and her companion Lavar Ferguson, all of Hardwick; his mother-in-law, Mae Jowers of Hardwick; two brothers, Rodney Keough and his wife, Martha of East Hardwick and Gary Keough and his wife, Barbara of Hardwick; three sisters, Phyllis Roy and her husband, Bernard of Hinesburg, Delores Massey and her husband, Tony of Hardwick and Jessie Fisk and her husband, Philip of Waterbury; 15 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by two great-grandchildren, Christopher and Jack; seven siblings, Ernest Keough, Harold Keough Jr. Philip Keough, Anna Belle Harrison, Elizabeth Wells, Beatrice Smith and Josephine King.
Visiting hours will be held Wednesday evening 6 to 8 p.m. at Northern Vermont Funeral Home, 60 Elm Street, Hardwick. Due to COVID 19, masks and social distancing will be required.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 at Touch of Grace Assembly of God Church in East Hardwick. Burial will follow in the family lot in the Fairview Cemetery in Hardwick. Masks and social distancing will also, be required in the church and the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Hardwick Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 837, Hardwick, VT 05843, or to the Lamoille Area Cancer Network, 198 Farr Avenue, Morrisville, VT 05661.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.