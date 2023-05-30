Ian Cunningham Obituary

Ian Cunningham was taken from us suddenly on Thursday, May 25, 2023.
In a world of convention and development, we find ourselves looking to the future. We find ourselves trying to avoid the unexpected, the unplanned, and the plot twists that would otherwise make a story worth reading. However, there are those that had no use for plans, expectations, or today’s conventions. Ian Cunningham, a.k.a Hank Poulin, a.k.a Uncle Crusty, a.k.a Darth Rider, was one of those characters that no good story should be without. He was a curator of the unexpected and a suitable and experienced guide through the chaos that it could sometimes create. Ian was a highly intelligent individual who would never interrupt someone as they were articulating their feelings, problems, or wishes and then would summarize the fact that he was actively listening by replying with what seemed to be an ancient or colloquial saying or scenario that not only made simple sense but had the polarizing effect of knowing you were not alone and others throughout time had been in similar situations. Ian was a biker in every historical sense of the word. He could be spotted anywhere in the Kingdom at any time, identified by his head-to-toe leathers and ballast of goods as he never knew where he’d end up that day.
Ian is survived by his two sisters, Alisson Cunningham and Courtney Ferguson, and a large group of adopted nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life is being planned once the family has had time to grieve and process this sudden loss.
