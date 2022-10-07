Ian D. Ebinger Obituary

It is with great sadness that the family of Ian D. Ebinger, 37, of Littleton, N.H., announce his passing unexpectedly from our world, from complications of diabetes, on October 2, 2022, in his home. He was diagnosed with diabetes at the age of eight years old.
He was born on October 11, 1984, on a beautiful autumn day, leaves in full color, at Wesson’s Women’s Hospital, Springfield, Massachusetts. Ian moved with his family, in January of 1989, to Littleton, N.H., where he grew up.
He graduated from Littleton High School in 2004. He was a member of the ski team and tennis team there. Ian then obtained an Associate’s Degree in Computer Science at New Hampshire Technical College, Berlin, N.H. In 2006, he pursued one of his life passions, he attended the University of New Hampshire, Durham, to study the french language. This led to many friendships with people from all over the world. Ian to his credit, completed a six-month internship teaching English to french students in the town of Montalban, France.
On his return from France, he began another life pursuit and passion. The world of fine dining and cuisine after finding a job as a sous chef at Jumpin Jay’s Fish Cafe, in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. He formed many friendships while working there, and he developed culinary skills. Ian later returned to Littleton, working at the Little Grille 111, as a sous chef.
Cooking and creating fine food was his love. After the abrupt closing of the restaurant by the new owners, he was employed by The Rabbit Hill Inn, followed by The Gold House, Cold Mountain Cafe, Alburritos and lastly his dream employer, Rek Lis Brewing Company and Restaurant.
He enjoyed visits with his grandparents, John and Priscilla Ebinger of Georgetown, Massachusetts, and maternal grandparents, Monica and Walter Doherty of Yorktown Hts., New York, who all predeceased him.
Ian loved the ocean, he had hoped to vacation at the ocean in 2021, but life threw a curve ball. He was diagnosed with cancer, it was successfully treated. His never used wet suit hangs in his apartment. He was supported in his life by his former partner, Kirby Parker, whom Ian’s family is forever grateful for being there for him and loving him for over four years, through thick and thin times.
Ian is survived by his father, Paul Ebinger, Geraldin Berger of Littleton; his mother, Kathryn Ebinger-Zuk, Littleton; his brother, Nick Ebinger, Holly Lougee of Lisbon New Hampshire; and his most beloved nephew, their son, Riley Hudson Ebinger. His many cousins, aunts and uncles were also a highlight of Ian’s life. He loved their company and friendship. His dad’s dog, Oliver, a special friend and his mom’s dog, Ilsa Mae were a happy part of his life.
At his family’s request, no flowers. They ask that his life is celebrated and remembered by random acts of kindness to others. Thank you to all the wonderful friends and family that have touched Ian’s life. He loved you all so much.
A gathering for friends and family will take place Saturday, October 15, from 2-4 PM, at the Ross Funeral Home. Donations may be made in Ian’s memory to the charity of your choice. To offer your condolences to the family, please visit www.rossfuneral.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.