Ina Mae (Lang) DeWitt, wife of Gordon V. DeWitt, died on Aug. 12, 2019 in Lebanon, N.H. She and her husband were residents of 30 Alice Peck Day Drive (The Woodlands) in Lebanon, N.H.
She was a native of Lyndonville, Vt., the daughter of the late Edward S. and Iris E. Lang and sister of Lynn Lang of Essex Jct., Vt. and Sherb Lang of Lyndonville, Vt., who with their families survive her.
At her request there will be no services.
To view an online memorial and or send a message of condolence to the family, please visit, www.rand-wilson.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Rand-Wilson Funeral Home of Hanover, N.H.
