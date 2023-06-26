Inda Louise Dunbar Obituary

Inda Louise Dunbar, 73, of Lyndonville, Vermont, born on March 11, 1950, in St. Johnsbury, Vt., to Milton Edward Montgomery, Jr., and Mary Sumner Montgomery, lost her four-year battle with metastatic breast cancer on June 25, 2023.
She attended St. Johnsbury Academy and graduated with the Class of 1968. Inda worked for New England Telephone & Telegraph, Caledonia National Bank in Danville, St. Johnsbury Trucking, Northeast Regional Correctional Facility, NCHC, and NVRH, all in St. Johnsbury.
In her many years working with the public, she touched many lives and made friends wherever she went. Inda loved visiting the ocean in Maine and her friends in North Carolina, baking, crocheting, and, most of all, spending time with her seven grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Durwood P. Dunbar; her children Kendra E. Noyes of Lyndonville, Vt., and Michael P. Dunbar of Concord, Vt.; seven grandchildren: Megan Roy, Tyler Roy, Kezia, Wyatt, Michael P. Dunbar, Jr., Charlotte, and Katherine Dunbar; sister Karen Montgomery and partner Carlton Perry; nephew Bob M. Montgomery and partner Lori Halsey of Derby; uncle Bryce Montgomery of Lyndonville; many cousins, nieces, and nephews; and her dear friends Denise Davis of Sheffield and Jeff and Maria Racine of West Burke.
She was predeceased by her parents; grandparents; first husband Kenneth E. Noyes; father and mother-in-law Richard and Justine Stuart; nephews Dylan Dunbar, Raymond Labounty III, and Philip Rowell; and best friends Christine Kalivas and Andrea Goodwin who also lost their battles with cancer.
Per Inda’s wishes, there will be no service or visiting hours. Her ashes will find final rest on the Maine coast, as she requested. If you would like to make a donation in Inda’s name, please send it to the Norris Cotton Cancer Center or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. We want to express our profound appreciation to all the Norris Cotton Cancer Center staff, her NVRH family, and Caledonia Home Health and Hospice, as well as those who supported Inda through this battle and the many friends she gained throughout her courageous life.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at guibordfh.com
