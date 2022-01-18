Ingrid Loraine Allard Obituary

Ingrid Loraine Allard passed away peacefully on New Year’s Day, 2022, at Shenandoah Senior Living in Front Royal, Virginia.
Ingrid was born on May 17, 1946, in Chicago, Illinois. At age five she moved with her family to her father’s hometown in Littleton, New Hampshire. She graduated from Littleton High School. She attended the Lutheran Bible Institute in Teaneck, New Jersey. She became a unit medical records secretary at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital in Philadelphia and later at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring, Maryland. That was followed by overseeing quality control at the Didlake Employment Training Program for person with disabilities in Prince William County, Virginia.
She was married to Gordon Douglas Nygaard, an army veteran, who passed away on Veteran’s Day, 2009. Ingrid was preceded in death, as well, by her father, Raymond Ernest Allard, her mother, Sophie Sletten Allard, and her brother, Raymond Louis Allard.
She is mourned by her brother, Robert Ernest Allard and sister-in-law Elsa Hanna Allard; two nephews, Mark and Michael Allard and three nieces, Lisa Ross, Brenda Catugno and Susan Taylor.
A Memorial Service for Ingrid will be held on Saturday, Jan. 29, 11 a.m., at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 4090 Sudley Road, Haymarket, Virginia, or via Zoom. Ingrid will be interred in a family plot in the town cemetery in Littleton, New Hampshire, at a later date.
For those joining in Person at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church: Worshippers must wear masks fully covering their nose and mouth for the entirety of time in the church building.
For those joining via Zoom: Below is the link for the Service. Feel free to join a few minutes early to make sure everything is working correctly.
