Irena A. Boudreau - Obituary

RICHFORD – Irena A. Boudreau, age 81, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.
She was born in Waterford on Dec. 28, 1937 to the late Antoine & Marie Louise (Pelletier) Begin.
Irena graduated from Mount St. Joseph Academy in 1957. She was the epitome of a “good and faithful servant.” She was a member of the Rosary Cenacle for over six years where she never missed an opportunity to pray with those who shared her faith. She was a loving and caring person to everyone, especially as a mom, grandmother, and sister and will be remembered for having a beautiful and warm heart. Irena loved playing cards and was a great gardener and seamstress. Her contagious smile will be missed by all who loved her.
She is survived by her children, Marc Plourde of Lyndonville, Denise Hopkins, and her husband, John of Colchester, Mike Plourde of Manchester, N.H.; grandchildren, Amy, Danny, Jeffrey, Benjamin, Riley; great grandchildren, Acadia, Ysabella, Sophie; siblings, twin sister, Irene Fauteux, and her husband, Aldei, Claire Hevey, Ernie Begin, and his wife, Vivi, Annette Keach and her husband, Michael; and many nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Irena was predeceased by her first husband, Gerard Plourde, second husband, Ronald Boudreau, brother-in-law, Roger Hevey, and two special nieces.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. and on Saturday morning from 9-10 a.m. at Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the All Saints Catholic Church, 152 Main St, Richford. Interment will be held in the Mount Calvary Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
For those who wish, contributions in Irena’s memory can be made to the All Saints Catholic Church, 152 Main St., Richford, VT 05476.
Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com.
