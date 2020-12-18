Irene B. Courser - Obituary

Irene B. Courser, known to many as “Billie” passed away on Dec. 16, 2020 at McLean Health Care in Simsbury, Conn. where she had been a resident for the past 11 years. She was born on Jan. 5, 1931 to Frank and Lola Bullock in Lower Waterford, Vermont.
Billie graduated from St. Johnsbury (Vermont) Academy in 1949. She married Roger Courser on Oct. 28, 1950. They had five children of their own, but she still spread her love by taking in foster babies for the State of Connecticut for many years. She ultimately ended up raising one of these babies as her own.
She and Roger had a vegetable stand, known as Coursers Gardens for many years on North Granby Road in Granby, Conn. Their corn crib that they sold veggies from can still be seen at the Wilhelm Farm on North Granby Road. She spent 39 years with Roger before his passing in 1989. Her life revolved around giving her time to everyone. She was a registered Republican and very active for the party. She was on the Commission for aging, drove for TAP (Transportation Action Program) until she herself had a stroke, leaving her unable to drive.
One of her favorite things to do was to work for the Granby Food Bank, always scouting out deals, with coupons of course, and just helping hand out the food to those in need. She served on the board of trustees for the VNA in the mid to late 50s also taking children to their well child conferences for their booster shots (or immunizations). She served on the board of trustees at the First Congregational Church in Granby too. 25 years of her life were spent working at Combustion Engineering (now known as ABB) in Windsor, Conn., being president of the union during her last year there.
Billie leaves two daughters; Beth and her husband Allen Wilcox of Canton and Betty Burkhart of North Carolina, three sons; Robert and his wife Kathie of Granby, George and his wife Lisa of North Granby and Scott of Granby, her brother; Dave Bullock and his wife Gloria of North Carolina her son-in-law; Bob Heath of Vermont and her brothers-in-law; Kenny Barrett and Willard Powers both of Lower Waterford, Vt., Billie known as “Nana” and “GG” to her grandchildren in Connecticut, Colorado, North Carolina, New York, Iowa, Vermont and Arizona will be greatly missed. Fond memories of times spent with her will stay in their minds forever. These grandchildren gave her the ultimate gift of great-grandchildren who called her “GG” and “Nana,” these children in Connecticut, North Carolina, New York, Iowa, Vermont, Arizona, and Texas will always remember “GG,” always having treats for them to take home, never missing their birthdays, babysitting for them, and how lucky they were, just to have a great grandma. She also had many nieces and nephews who were dear to her too.
She was predeceased by a daughter; Shirley Heath of Avon, her sisters; Lina Powers, Helen Barrett and Gwen Lorenzen, her brothers; Henry Bullock, George Bullock and Fred Bullock and his wife Ruth and her beloved grandson Kyle Courser. Her life was all about giving to others and being there for others, so follow in her footsteps, as you remember all she has done to touch your life. Her family would like to thank the entire staff at McLean for their compassionate and loving care of Billie during her time there. Funeral Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center of Granby has care of the arrangements. For condolences, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
