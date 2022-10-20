Irene Beattie Trenholme Obituary

Irene Beattie Trenholme passed away peacefully in her home of over 60 years, on Oct. 16, 2022 at the age of 101. Irene was born in St. Johnsbury on July 15, 1921 to Allen and Irene (Graves) Beattie. Losing her mother at a young age, she was raised by her grandparents on their local farm. She graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy, class of 1939. Always with a strong work ethic, she worked in many local businesses and offices from Fairbanks Morse to retiring from Bruce Corrette and Associates at age 86. Not one to sit around after retirement, she began volunteering at the Secondhand Prose Bookstore. She loved her days there and made many new friends. She had a love of music and sang for many years with the South Congregational Church and the North Country Chorus.
Irene married Norman Trenholme on July 13, 1952 and was predeceased by him on Sept. 27, 1981. Together they raised two sons and had many happy years.
Irene was also predeceased by sisters Margaret Kambour and Allene Smith.
She is survived by sons Tyler Trenholme of New Gloucester, Maine and Gib Trenholme of Glover, Vt., as well as grandchildren Megan Trenholme of Whitefield, N.H. and Nathan Trenholme of Tucson, Ariz., and former daughter-in-law Sandy McCauley of St. Johnsbury, Vt. She is also survived by many cherished nieces and nephews.
Irene was blessed with a long and full life with many friends, extended family and dedicated caregivers. Honoring her wishes, there will be no public service. Notes of remembrance and sympathy may be shared with the family at 215 North Ave., St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
Memories and condolences may be shared with family at saylesfh.com.
