Irene Boyle Lynde, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, widow, and life-long resident of the Littleton area passed away on May 28, 2022, in Littleton at the age of 97 years.
Irene shared her life with her late husband, Bernard Lynde for 50 years. She loved her children Kevin Lynde and David Lynde, her grandchildren Ryan Lynde, Brandon Lynde and Heather Lynde, and her great-grandchild Abigale Chase.
Irene was born in Dalton, N.H. on May 18, 1925 and formed livelong connections with the town and its residents. As a child she joined the 4-H and the Dalton Grange and remained a member of the Grange for over 80 years. Irene was actively involved in her community in Littleton since moving there in 1955 and cherished her many neighbors and friends in town.
She was an active member of All Saint’s Episcopal Church and carried her strong faith throughout her lifetime. She volunteered at the Senior Center, the Dinner Bell, and Meals on Wheels for many years.
A memorial service for Irene will be held at the All Saints’ Episcopal Church, 35 School St., Littleton, N.H. on Saturday June 11 at 1 p.m.
In memory of Irene and in lieu of flowers the family desires that donations may be made to the North Country Home Health and Hospice Agency 536 Cottage St., Littleton, NH 03561, or All Saints’ Episcopal Church, 35 School St., Littleton, NH 03561.
The family is extremely grateful for the healthcare services Irene received from North Country Home Health and Hospice Agency and Riverglen House as well as the support of her many friends and family members.
