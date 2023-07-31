Irene Florence Moyse Kell Obituary

Sadly, Irene Moyse Kell 98, of Altoona, Florida passed away peacefully on June 6, 2023 surrounded by family.
She was born on April 1, 1925 in Waterford, Vt. as the eldest child to John Russell and Nina (Pierce) Moyce.
Irene attended school in Concord, Vt. grades 1-12 and graduated in 1943. Upon graduation she entered nurses training at Mary Fletcher Hospital in Burlington, Vt. and graduated as an R.N. in 1946. She worked as a head nurse in the Private Pavilion until 1949 when she went to Baylor Univ. Hospital 1949-1950. In 1951 Irene joined the Army Nurse Corps and served two years including one year in Tokyo, Japan during the Korean War. After finishing with the ANC she went to work as a nurse at the Veterans hospital in the Bronx, N.Y. for two years. She then attended the University of Pennsylvania and received her B.S. in nursing in 1958. Also, in 1958 she married her loving husband William Kell on Dec. 27. They were happily married for 34 years and lived together in Hagerstown, Md., Wilmington, Del., Doylestown, Pa., Houston, Texas before retiring and moving to Eustis, Fla. in 1984.
Irene was a member of the Pines Meadows Golf Club, First Presbyterian Church and the Trout Lake Nature Center in Eustis, Fla.
Irene was preceded in death by her mother Nina Pierce Moyse, her father John Russell Moyse her husband William Kell and siblings Madeline Bovee, Clayton Moyse, Milton Moyse, Barbara Guyer, Wayne Moyse, Lorraine LaClair, and Vernon Moyse.
Irene loved her family, friends, attending church, taking walks and nature. She had also enjoyed dancing and golfing with her husband Eddie.
Irene will lovingly be remembered by her many nieces and nephews.
A service will be held for family and friends in Vermont on Aug. 5. Guibord-Pearsons & Sayles Funeral Homes has been entrusted with the arrangements.
