Irene Goldstein Obituary

Irene (D) Dolgin Goldstein, of Quincy, Mass., passed at the age of 99 on Thursday, June 9, 2022. She was the beloved wife of the late Samuel B. Goldstein, loving mother of Barry and Debra Hart, grandmother of Amy and Ryan Hart, great aunt to David Wolk and Leah Freda. Irene was the daughter of Frances and Harry Dolgin, and sister to her four brothers: the late; Arnold, David, Byron and Irving Dolgin.
Irene was born in Everette, Mass. in 1923. She grew up with her family in St. Johnsbury, Vt. and proudly graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy. She was married to Michael Hart for 16 years and begot their children; Barry and Debra. The family moved to Montreal where she was employed as a bookkeeper, and was a loving mother.
Later, she returned to the USA where where she met and married her soul partner, Samuel B. Goldstein, for 35 years until his passing.
Well into her midlife years, Irene collaborated with friends to organize and travel on many trips and excursions to Israel, bringing along interested travelers with them to experience the history and culture of the country. Later, Irene was a volunteer at the Quincy City Hospital for several years.
Irene loved children, dogs and chocolate. Her zest for life and the sparkle in her blue eyes will be dearly missed by all who love her.
