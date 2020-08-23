Irene M. Schwirzer - Obituary

Irene M. Schwirzer, 99, of Guildhall, Vt., passed away Thursday, August 20th, 2020, at the Country Village Genesis Healthcare Center.
Irene was born in Otter Tail, Minnesota, on December 5, 1920, the daughter of Matt and Jennie (Ohlgren) Matta. She was raised in Minnesota where, at a local dance, she met her future husband and love of her life, Charles Schwirzer, who was stationed at a local Army base. They had a whirlwind romance and married before Charley was sent overseas. When he returned from the war in the Phillipines they moved to Charley’s hometown, New York City. They resided in New York City, North Babylon, Long Island and Jamaica, Queens for many years. After moving to Maine for a time they, they eventually came to the north country living in Northumberland, N.H., and eventually Guildhall, Vt., where they built their unique log-end home.
Irene enjoyed gardening and was an avid reader, and a wonderful baker and cook. She loved spending time with her family and particularly enjoyed going out to lunch at local restaurants.
Surviving family members include her children, Michael Schwirzer (Jennifer) of Orlando, Fla., Marie Thompson of Lancaster, N.H., Edie Bell (Greg) of Whitefield, N.H.; siblings Reinhold Matta of Stevenson, Wash., Clifford Matta (Arleen) of West Point, Iowa; 5 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your favorite charity or to Weeks Memorial Library, Lancaster, NH.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Lancaster, N.H. Please go to www.baileyfh.net for more information or to leave an online condolence.
