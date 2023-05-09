Irene M. Smith Obituary

Irene Martha Smith, 84, of Lyndonville, Vt. passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at her home in Lyndonville, Vt.
Irene was born on April 20, 1938, the second eldest daughter to Leo and Virginia (Botham) Locklin.
She was born in South Wheelock on the family farm. At an early age, Irene and her family moved to Kittery, Maine, Portsmouth, N.H., and then returned to Vermont.
The family eventually moved to St. Johnsbury Center where Irene completed her seventh and eighth grade school year. She graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy in 1956. In 1959, she married Murdo (Sonny) Smith, and they had four children.
Irene was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother loving all her family very much. She had a lot of passions in life and had many great times with her siblings. She loved being an owner/operator, with her husband, of Rene’s Baked Potato Stand for 15 years. She enjoyed many years of watching grandchildren and great-grandchildren play sports, bingo, and family gatherings.
Survivors include her son: Michael Smith and wife Brenda of St. Johnsbury, Vt.; daughters: Cindy Hall and husband Jeff of West Burke, Vt. and Linda Smith Leach of St. Johnsbury, Vt.; step-daughter: Shari Grant and family; two sisters: Alice Bean of Lyndonville and Carol Ann Bowles of Lyndonville; five grandchildren: Shawna, Shyanne, Michael, Cody, and Jessica; seven great-grandchildren: Kadienne, Taylor, Logan, Scarlett, Harvee, Addison, and Ainslee; sisters-in-law: Sandra Locklin and Dolores Smith; and her lifelong friend, Gloria Quimby.
Rene was a loving, caring, people-person, loved by many. All her nieces and nephews meant the world to her.
Irene was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Murdo; her son, David; grandsons, Collin T. Smith and Jeremy Grant; brother, Duane “Bucky” Locklin and sisters, Elaine Petty, Anita Zentz and Shirley Bennett; and her in-laws, Gerald Smith, Ginny and Tommy Buck, Joyce and Bob Drummond, Fred and Betty Smith, Carroll Bean, Paul Petty, and Tom Garrity.
Burial will take place on May 16, 2023, at 11 a.m. at St. Johnsbury Center Cemetery. After the burial, the family would like to invite everyone to a light luncheon in memory of Irene, at St. Johnsbury Center Church.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at guibordfh.com
