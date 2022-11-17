Irene Martha Smith Obituary

Irene Martha Smith, 84, of Lyndonville, Vt., passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022 at her home in Lyndonville, Vt.
Irene was born on April 20, 1938 the second eldest daughter to Leo and Virginia (Botham) Locklin.
She was born in South Wheelock on the family farm. Between the ages of 3 and 7 her family moved three times before eventually moving back to the family farm in South Wheelock after her grandmothers’ death in 1945.
The family eventually moved to St. Johnsbury Center where she completed her seventh and eighth grade school year. She then graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy in 1956. In 1959, she married Murdo (Sonny) Smith and they had four children.
She was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother loving all her family very much. Her passion was playing bingo with her family and friends. She was honored in 2021 for her lifelong commitment to the Moose Lodge 1779, Chapter 1021 in St. Johnsbury, Vt. She enjoyed preparing the meals for the many events there. Rene loved watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s sporting events including racing, ice hockey, baseball, softball and basketball. For 10 years, she operated Rene’s Baked Potato booth at the Caledonia County Fair.
The family would like to thank her two special caregivers, Patti Taylor and Judith Smith.
Survivors include her son, Michael Smith and wife Brenda of St. Johnsbury, Vt.; daughters, Cindy Hall and husband Jeff of West Burke, Vt. and Linda Smith Leach of St. Johnsbury, Vt.; her step daughter, Shari Grant and family; five grandchildren, Shawna Whitcomb and husband Todd, Shyanne Farnsworth and husband Curtis, Michael “Mikey” Smith Jr. and partner Morgan Poulin, Cody Smith and partner Desiree Boivin and Jessica Smith; seven great-grandchildren, Kadienne Whitcomb, Taylor and Logan Farnsworth, Scarlett and Harvee Smith and Addisen and Ainslee Irene Smith; sisters-in-law, Sandra Locklin and Dolores Smith; many nieces and nephews.
Irene was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Murdo; her son, David; grandsons, Collin Smith and Jeremy Grant; brother, Duane “Bucky” Locklin and sisters, Elaine Petty, Anita Zentz and Shirley Bennett; her in-laws, Gerald Smith, Ginny and Tommy Buck, and Joyce and Bob Drummond and Fred and Betty Smith.
She was known throughout the community as “Gram Smith” to all.
Friends may call on the family from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the Guibord Funeral Home, 15 Main St. in Lyndonville on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 at the Guibord Funeral Home with John Sleeper officiating. Burial will take place in the spring of 2023.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.
