Irene Murray Jesseman Bixby Obituary

Irene Murray Jesseman, of Bixby Brook Road, died on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, at home peacefully with her family by her side. She was ill for a very short time, and she left to be with her other family. She will be greatly missed.
Irene was born on May 14, 1936, and she died at 86 years old. She graduated from Franconia schools. Her mother and father Kenneth L. and Henrietta (Nichols) Murray predeceased. Irene had four jobs her entire life. She worked at Hensel Shoe for 26 years. She also worked part-time driving trucks for her husband Ed Jesseman for three years. She then worked at Hitchiner for 11 years. She then left there and worked at Walmart as a greater for 18 years. Irene then retired to be with family and play more bingo. Irene Bixby was a very social lady. She loved going to the senior center and socializing with all her friends. She enjoyed going to Jill Richards’s home to play cards with her. They have been friends for 70 years. She loved going to play bingo with her friends. As well as knitting scarfs and mittens and making blankets for all of the family. If you needed a pair of mittens, she would make it just to be friendly. She loved her newspaper and her dog bingo. Her passion for life was her family. She loved spending time with them all. Whether it was a visit or a luncheon or just an unexpected reunion of family. She loved the flowers that bloomed, especially her azaleas. The joke in the house is a ball of yarn, a TV remote, and a newspaper and you wouldn’t hear a peep out of her. She never ever complained of anything, no matter what came up, she took it with a grain of salt, and she was and always will be a fantastic woman, mother, grandmother, and friend. We like to thank Dr. Neilson and his nurses who care for mom as well as hospice care nurses. As well as a special thanks to my mom’s friends Betty Anne Emerson her friend and bingo Partner as well as her friend Sara Edward’s who was her Walmart and bingo friend. A special thank you to Bobbie Jo Fysh for all her help taking care of Gram.
She was predeceased by two husbands: Edward Jesseman and Harold Bixby; three brothers: Bob Nichols and Harold, Newton, and Newell Murray; three sisters: Annie, Aner, and Iona; and two of her children: Barbara and Scott.
She is survived by her two children, nieces and nephews, Paula and spouse Michelle Jesseman of Bethlehem, N.H. Deborah and spouse Ellen Jesseman of Texas, and one brother Kenneth (buddy) Murray of Texas, five grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren three great-great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 20, 11 a.m. at wheeler Hill Cemetery, Littleton. To offer your condolences to the family please visit www.rossfuneral.com
