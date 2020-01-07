Irene Riendeau - Obituary

Irene M. Riendeau, 78, of Irasburg, Vermont passed away on Jan. 4, 2020 at her home. She was born on Dec. 26, 1941 in Madawaska, Maine to Ernest and Lucie (Lagasse) Machaud. On May 12, 1960 she married Jean Riendeau who predeceased her in 1997.
In her earlier years, she helped her husband on the farm, milking cows, and doing field work. Among her many hobbies, she enjoyed bingo, gardening, cooking, flower gardening and doing many acts of kindness for others. She and her late husband Jean traveled all over the United States in their motor home including Alaska.
She is survived by her children: Rachel Booth and her husband Bob, Reginald Riendeau and his wife Carmen, John Riendeau and his wife Karla, Ernest Riendeau and his wife Marva, and Robert Riendeau and his wife Karen, 12 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, by her siblings: Ernestine St. Jarre and her husband Dudley, Jackie Frugale, Bernice Deschaine, Verna Leblanc, Omarine Clavette , Theresa Dumond, and Percy Lagasse. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by Reed and Uncle Wilfred “B” Lagasse.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Orleans, Vt. Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 at the Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport, VT 05855.
Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the National MS Society, 75 Talcott Road, Suite #40, Williston, VT 05495. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.
