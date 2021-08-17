Iris Chapdelaine Obituary

Iris May Chapdelaine, 69, of East Hardwick, Vt., died Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021 in the comfort of her home, with family by her side.
She was born March 31, 1952 in Orleans, the daughter of Robert P. and Beverly (Barry) Chapdelaine. She graduated from Lake Region School in Orleans, in the class of 1970.
She married, traveled and lived in the United States and abroad, including Germany, New York and Texas. Following her travels, she returned to Vermont where she has since made her home.
Iris was a seamstress, sewing Skiwear for Slalom & Bogner Factory in Newport for more than 30 years. She was employed by Ethan Allen Manufacturing in Orleans for several years. For more than 15 years, she was a cook at St. Johnsbury Academy. She helped prepare and serve three meals a day to high school and boarding school students.
Iris was a member of the American Legion Post # 7 Auxiliary in Hardwick. She enjoyed traveling, sewing, cooking and time with her beloved, John.
Survivors include: her mother, Beverly Chapdelaine of Browington, three children, Timothy Girard and wife, Jen of Lyndonville, Jennifer Noyce of Norwood, Mass. and Martha Davidson and husband, Ben of Conn.; her longtime companion, John Longe of East Hardwick and his daughter, Andrea Jones and her husband, Mo, of Bakersfield; siblings: Gerard Chapdelaine and wife, Susan of Jay, Merri Boisvert of Orleans and Shari Vasquez and her husband, Trinidad of Oregon; four grandchildren: Lily, Rosie, Katelyn and Joy Anna Girard; one uncle and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Iris was predeceased by her father, Robert P. Chapdelaine; and four siblings, Wilfred, James and Michael Chapdelaine and Kathryn Young.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021 the Orleans Federated Church in Orleans. Friends are welcomed to join family in the church hall for viewing from 1 p.m. until the hour of the service. Following Iris’s Service, her family will receive friends in the church dining hall for a time of additional visitation and refreshments.
A private burial will be at the convenience of her family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Lamoille Area Cancer Network, 198 Farr Ave., Morrisville, VT 05661, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are in the care of Dian R. Holcomb of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, 60 Elm St., Hardwick. On line condolences are welcomed at: northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
