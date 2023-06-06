Irving Morris Lang Obituary

“The purpose of life is to be useful, to be honorable, to be compassionate, to have it make some difference that you have lived and lived well.” Ralph Waldo Emerson
On Saturday, June 3, 2023, surrounded by family, our beloved Irving Morris Lang, having enjoyed 82 years of life well-spent on this earth, peacefully departed it; forever leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of those who knew and loved him. Always the firecracker, Irv was born on Thursday, July 4th, 1940, to Raymond and Julia (Head) Lang in North Monroe, N.H., where he lived until the age of 4 at which time his parents moved the family to Gilman, Vt. Irv’s early education was spent at Gilman graded school, which he attended through the 8th grade. He attended Lyndon Institute for high school, and it was there, in Mrs. King’s Freshman English class, he met the love of his life and wife of 63 years, Nancy Burrington.
Irv and Nancy were wed on Oct. 24, 1959, and during the early years of their marriage they welcomed their children Bill and Donna. Throughout this time, Irv found work with his brother Calvin as a milk hauler, and later in a local garage before beginning a career in construction; a field that ultimately sparked his interest in equipment operation and led to his subsequent involvement in the construction of the Vermont Interstate System. The 1960s weren’t all work and no play, from 1962 to 1965, Irv could often be spotted behind the wheel of a ’57 Chevy as it raced around the Northeast Speedway or Groveton Racetrack; if it had an engine, Irv wanted to operate it. Given Irv’s love for racing and fast things, it was no surprise when Irv assisted in the establishment of a snowmobile trail system in Monroe, N.H. As a volunteer groomer operator, he donated countless hours over several decades to keep trails in riding condition for those with a shared love of the sport.
In the 1970s and more specifically, 1975 and 1976, Irv had the opportunity to work on the Alaskan pipeline with friend, Kingsley Smith, an experience that he would often share with others. Upon completion of his work on the pipeline, Irv returned to Monroe and established Monroe Construction, which he successfully operated until health issues necessitated his retirement in 1994. During that same time, Irv also owned and operated Monroe Rental and Sales in Woodsville, N.H.
Irv’s passions extended beyond motorized sports as he was an avid hunter and never missed an opportunity to go fishin’. As an enthusiastic outdoorsman, Irv enjoyed sharing his experiences and knowledge with the next generation including his beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Irv often spoke of the wonderful memories he made through his involvement with the Victory Hills Boys Club, memories with friends and family that were made at a place he called “heaven” right there in Victory, Vt. Irv’s sporting interests were surpassed only by his love for family and friends, all of whom he dedicated his life and more recently his retirement years to. Rain or shine, Irv was unfailingly present at family sporting events, never missing an opportunity to show his pride, love, and support. His stellar attendance record at family events was only exceeded by the unprecedented constancy with which he could be found at Friday night cards with his buddies for the past half-century.
Irv enjoyed socializing, and it was impossible to go anywhere without him knowing someone, and if you did, you never left without him having made a new acquaintance. He never missed an opportunity to engage others in conversation and was a gifted listener, he was able to connect with others in a way that made them feel valued and supported. Irv leaves behind a legacy of hard work, appreciation for the outdoors, and most importantly an extended list of family and friends whose lives are richer, purely because they were loved by him.
Irv is survived by his wife, Nancy (Burrington) Lang, of Monroe, N.H.; his children, Bill Lang and partner Wendy Patoine, Donna Gilman and husband Brad, all of Monroe, N.H.; his grandchildren Brian Somers (Bobbi), Eric Lang (Katie), Gavin Willis (Natasha), Katelynn Mosholder (Ian); his great-grandchildren, Brian, Barrett, Tristan, Calvin, Aurora, and London; his sisters, Pauline Cheney of North Monroe, N.H., Lillian Hampson of Littleton, N.H., and Evelyn LeBrun of West Monroe, La.; and countless nieces and nephews he adored. He was predeceased by his sisters Phyllis Lang, Gloria Paquette, and brother Calvin Lang.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Monroe Bumper Humpers snowmobile club at 363 Coppermine Road, Monroe, NH 03771.
A graveside service will be held at the North Monroe Cemetery on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 11 a.m. in Monroe, N.H.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.