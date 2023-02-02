J. Ernest Racenet Obituary

Born in Queens, N.Y., the son of Joseph Racenet and Anne Garypie Racenet. He attended school in Woodbury, Conn., graduating in 1943. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in September 1943. As a member of the VPB 104 Squadron he flew missions out of Clark Field over the China Sea and China Coast until the end of World War II.
He was honorably discharged from the Navy in 1946. He was a 1952 graduate of Arnold College in Milford, Conn.
He started his teaching/coaching career at Johnson High School, Johnson, Vt., in September 1952, then taught at Poultney High School, Poultney, Vt., and Concord High School, Concord, Vt. He started teaching science, driver ed and coaching at St. Johnsbury Academy in September 1957.
Ernie served on the Waterford School Board from 1965-1980 and was chairman of the board for 12 years.
He and Ken Aldrich started the basketball program at Waterford. Ernie coached the boys’ team until 1980. He was proud of his boys’ efforts and success at Connecticut Valley League and Rotary Tournaments.
He married Joyce Salt in 1955 and they shared 67+ wonderful years together.
Ernie retired from StJA in 1986. He and Joyce enjoyed traveling and caring for the land at their home in Danville.
He was predeceased by his parents and his sisters Evelyn Seymour and Amelie Brady.
He is survived by his wife Joyce; his children Laurel Racenet of Anchorage, AK, Craig (Colleen) Racenet of Danville, VT, Paul (Rebecca) Racenet of Wasilla, AK; his grandchildren Naomi Racenet (Eric Knopf) of Kaiserslautern, Germany, Matthew (Aleha) Racenet of St. Johnsbury, VT, Zachary (Cristi) Racenet of Auburn, MA, Emily Racenet of Wasilla, AK, Caitlin Racenet of Wasilla, AK, Ashley McNearney of Spokane, WA, and 5 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the Racenet family has asked that gifts be sent to the SJA Alumni Office in Coach Racenet’s name and earmarked for the Girls Basketball program. The mailing address is: St. Johnsbury Academy, PO Box 906, St. Johnsbury VT 05819,
Friends may call on the family at the Sayles Funeral Home, 525 Summer Street in St. Johnsbury beginning at 4 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 until 6 p.m. Services will be held at 6 p.m. with the Rev. Steve Clark officiating with Military Honors to be observed at this time as well.
Burial will be at a later date in the spring at the convenience of the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.