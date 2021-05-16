Jack Allen Davis - Obituary

Jack Allen Davis, 60, of Sheffield, Vt., died unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Sidney, Maine, while on a short trip.
Jack was born on June 28, 1960, in St. Johnsbury, Vt., to Roger and Alice (Cook) Davis. He was raised and educated in Wheelock until attending Lyndon Institute, Class of 1978. Jack worked at Mardin Industries and then went to work for A&G Metal Fabrications which became NSA Industries where he advanced to Manufacturing Engineer and was employed 40+ years. On August 2, 1980, Jack married Denise Elizabeth Ott. The couple shared 40 years together.
Every Sunday, Jack listened to The Swapper on the radio. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and mud bogs. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and family gatherings.
Survivors include his wife: Denise E. Davis of Sheffield; his mother: Alice Davis of Concord, Vt.; his father: Roger E. Davis of Wheelock, Vt.; two children: Mike O. Davis and wife, Bobbie, of Newark, Vt., and Erica L. Lafond and wife, Amanda, of St. Johnsbury, Vt.; two brothers: Jeff P. Davis and wife, Mary, of Danville, Vt., and Doug S. Davis of Concord, Vt.; brother-in-law Randy A. Ott Sr., and wife Lynnanne, father-in-law: Arthur Ott; 9 grandchildren: Cody, Brianna, Chance, Timothy, Jadis, Luke, Samuel, Hunter, and Elaina; 8 nephews: Justin, Jacob, Michael, Nicholas and wife, Bonnie, Randy Jr. (Shana Lund), Daniel wife, Brittany, and Liam; and 9 nieces: Haley, Chelsea, Taylor, MaKayle and their mother, Heather Hawk Ott, Eva-Lynn, Paisley and Sofia.
He was predeceased by his grandparents: Ranold O. and Madely H. Davis; and mother-in-law: Shirley M. Ott.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, 6-8 p.m. at Guibord-Pearson Funeral Home, 15 Main Street in Lyndonville, Vt. Please follow current Vermont guidelines for masks and social distancing. The funeral home size allows 24 unvaccinated guests inside at a time with masks and any number of vaccinated guests.
Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at guibordfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.