Jack F. Williams - Obituary

Jack F. Williams, 62, of Maple Street in Lyndon Center, Vt. passed away on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital.
Jack was born in New London, Conn. on March 7, 1957, to Fred and Maureen (Bryant) Williams, Jr. He grew up in Wentworth, N.H. Jack worked at the Darling Inn for eight years as a Chef, a skill he learned at his family’s restaurant. He was also self-employed as a carpenter. Jack was a talented artist. He worked in oils, watercolors, and ink, as well as carving in burl and other woods. He enjoyed listening to music and playing harmonica. Whatever it was, Jack loved what he did.
Survivors include two daughters: Shawna Williams of Lyndon Center, Vt., and Tiffany Aquilina of Pennsylvania; three sons: Tim Williams of Lyndonville, Vt., Lawrence Jewell and wife, Jen, of Rhode Island, and Jack Williams, Jr of Maine; four sisters: Paula Williams, Betty Williams, his twin Jackie Williams, and Mickey Williams; three brothers: Dave, Coy, and Tommy Williams; several grandchildren including: Amelia Valdez, Everett Weigel, Iva Weigel, Matthew Williams, Jordan Carlessi, Elizabeth Dearden, and Cali Aquilina; and several nieces and nephews including: Hannah and Zoe Larochelle.
Jack was predeceased by three brothers: Fred, Frank, and Mark.
There will be no public services at this time.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.
