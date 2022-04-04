Jack M. Riendeau Jr. Obituary

Jack M. Riendeau, Jr., age 52, of Railroad Street, St. Johnsbury, Vt., passed away with his beloved wife by his side on March 30, 2022, at the Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury, Vt.
Jack was born on the Army base at Ft. Belvoir, Va., April 20, 1969, son to the late Jacque Michael Sr. and Margaret (Bender) Riendeau. He was raised and educated in Lancaster, N.H., graduating from High School there with the Class of 1987, was very athletic, playing baseball and made All-State and National in wrestling. Jack enjoyed the outdoors and worked in logging and construction much of his life, either as a contractor or running heavy equipment. In the past two and a half years he worked for Home Depot running heavy equipment. He was a 15-year member of the American Legion Post #30 in Lyndonville, still enjoyed sports and watching baseball. Jack especially loved fishing in any way, shape or form, especially taking his nephews on trips or just across the road to the river. He definitely loved his family and even loved to argue with them.
Jack is survived by his wife of nearly 20 years, Mary (Young) Riendeau, his sister Lori Ann Hall and husband, Cory, of Whitefield, N.H., their children: Cory Jr. “CJ’ and Colby Hall and also an abundance more of nieces, nephews and great-nieces.
A Celebration of Jack’s life will take place at a later date. There will be no calling hours.
