Jack Steen, born in Littleton, New Hampshire on Sept. 28, 2000, passed away Aug. 27, 2022 in Plymouth, New Hampshire.
Jack’s life was brief but rich, characterized by joy, hard work, and the great love he shared with his family and friends.
As a boy, he spent summers playing baseball at Fisher Field and undertaking adventures in the woods with his pals, where they would do their best to get lost and challenge each other to find the way home. The boys later confessed that the horn his mother, Terha, would blow to signal them back was on occasion the only way they knew the right direction to go.
One of the highlights of Jack’s summers was time spent with his cousins, of which Jack had many and with whom he shared countless days and nights. Whether sneaking snacks at “Camp Steen” or building forts at the Sanborn’s, Jack’s cousins were central figures in his life.
But one of the most special relationships in Jack’s life was the bond he shared with his younger brother, Whit. Like most boys, they scrapped plenty as kids, but as they grew older their connection developed into a deep friendship. Jack trusted Whit entirely and saw him as his closest confidant, and both were so proud to be each other’s brother.
In winter, annual family trips to Florida were another source of family fun and bonding, a place where Jack’s dad, Aric, first taught him to swim and where Jack learned to love seafood.
Jack’s love for football blossomed in high school, both on the field, playing safety for the Lyndon Institute Vikings, and off, drafting fantasy football teams with friends.
Center Pond in Newark, Vermont brought him special joy and peace throughout the whole of his life. Years of summer days on the water and shores of the pond fostered deep relationships with family and friends, as well as a particular interest in loons.
After leaving LI, Jack attended Plymouth State University in New Hampshire where he majored in marketing with a specialization in professional sales and was about to begin his senior year. He had a particular passion for serving on the University’s competitive sales team, SIPS (Students in Professional Sales) club, and was proud to co-chair the club’s Outreach Committee.
More from this section
Jack’s work ethic also found a focus at his grandparents’ business—Arbor Hill Tree Farm in Eden, Vermont—where he lived and worked cultivating trees for much of the last six summers, including with his brother Whit and two cousins this past summer.
But there was much more to Jack than work. He had an infectious laugh and was good with kids and animals. He loved his Jack Russell Terrier, Hugo. He loved music, especially the Dave Matthews Band, and fully enjoyed concerts with friends. He loved wearing Hawaiian shirts and telling animated stories. To his companions, he was the life of the party—the one to whom others would naturally gravitate. He was known for being quick-witted, always ready with a snappy phrase (“How ya doin? Keep it movin’!” was a friend’s favorite), and skilled at coming up with nicknames. He was especially proud of his fire-making skills at gatherings.
He took special solace in his family home in Lyndon, whether it was sitting in the shade of the front patio or taking in the view of Burke Mountain behind the house.
He gave so many people in his life so many reasons to love him.
Jack is survived by his parents, Aric and Terha, brother Whit, Grandparents Janet and Brian Burnor, Elaine Skinner, and Don and Michele Steen. Aunts and Uncles, Jane and Mike King, D Steen and Elly Barksdale, Peter and Marina Steen, Chloe Torres, Heidi and Kevin Sanborn, Kim and Steve Gaboriault. Cousins Sheldon, James, Evan, and Madalyn Sanborn; Dillon and Carson Cloutier; Lauren Gray; Rio Steen; Millie Steen and Chase King; Tatum and Lenore Steen. He is predeceased by his grandfather Ashley Gray and uncle Wayne Gray.
A gathering will be held in honor of Jack this Saturday, Sept. 3, at the Outing Club in Lyndonville, Vermont. Pastor Diane Raymond will offer a few brief words at 11 a.m. after which family and friends will have an opportunity to share stories if they wish. While there will be no receiving line, the presence of loved ones coming together to share memories and console each other afterward will be a great comfort to Jack’s family and deeply appreciated.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to the Jack Steen Memorial Scholarship fund that will be awarded annually to a graduating senior planning to continue his or her education at Plymouth State University in the field of Business and Professional Sales. Donations to the scholarship may be mailed to: Melissa Hall, Director of Development, Lyndon Institute, PO Box 127, Lyndon Center, VT 05850. Donations can also be made online at https://www.lyndoninstitute.org/support-li/give-online. In the comments/purpose of the gift field simply note that the gift is being made in memory of Jack Steen’s scholarship.
Memories and condolences may be shared with family at saylesfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.