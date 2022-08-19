Jackaline ‘Jackie’ Moore Obituary

Jackaline “Jackie” Moore, 86, of Woodsville, died at Littleton Regional Healthcare on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. She was born in Woodsville on Nov. 30, 1935, to Earl and Doris (Day) Douglas. She was raised in Woodsville and graduated from Woodsville High School with the class of 1953. On June 5, 1955, she married Roland Moore.
Jackie and Rollie made their home in Woodsville and together raised four children. Jackie enjoyed reading, especially ancient histories, and was a talented seamstress, making many clothes for herself and her children. Jackie enjoyed listening to Celtic, Andes, and Oldies music and watching British, Scottish, and Irish comedies. She enjoyed going on rides and looking for wildlife with Rollie, as well as her Irish Breakfast Tea in the morning and Yorkshire Tea in the afternoons.
Jackie is predeceased by her parents; husband, Rollie Moore, on Dec. 3, 2019; her daughter, Bridget Moore, in 1964; a sister, Marguerite “Peggy” Sawyer; and two brothers, John Douglas and Donald Douglas. She is survived by a son, Peter Moore, of Woodsville, N.H.; two daughters, Robin Moore, of Somerville, Mass., and Heather Moore, of Willow, Alaska; and a brother, David Douglas, of Marlboro, Mass.; as well as nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A joint Celebration of Life for Jackie and Rollie will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Ricker Funeral Home and Cremation Care of Woodsville, with interment to follow at Pine Grove Cemetery.
For more information, or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.