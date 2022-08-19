Jackaline ‘Jackie’ Moore Obituary

Jackaline “Jackie” Moore and Roland Moore

Jackaline “Jackie” Moore, 86, of Woodsville, died at Littleton Regional Healthcare on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. She was born in Woodsville on Nov. 30, 1935, to Earl and Doris (Day) Douglas. She was raised in Woodsville and graduated from Woodsville High School with the class of 1953. On June 5, 1955, she married Roland Moore.

Jackie and Rollie made their home in Woodsville and together raised four children. Jackie enjoyed reading, especially ancient histories, and was a talented seamstress, making many clothes for herself and her children. Jackie enjoyed listening to Celtic, Andes, and Oldies music and watching British, Scottish, and Irish comedies. She enjoyed going on rides and looking for wildlife with Rollie, as well as her Irish Breakfast Tea in the morning and Yorkshire Tea in the afternoons.

