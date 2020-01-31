Jacqueline (Davio) Larmay

April 20, 1948-January 26, 2020
Jacqueline Larmay, age 71, of Springfield, Vt., and formerly of St. Johnsbury passed away on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 at the Hanover Terrace, Hanover, N.H., surrounded by her family.
She was born April 20, 1948 in St. Johnsbury, the daughter of Maurice and Pauline Davio. She graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy and later received her nursing diploma.
Jackie was a mother and homemaker, raising her four children. She owned a Child Care Center for many years and later worked for the Vermont Court System. She enjoyed ceramics, crocheting and cooking. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed summer vacations at the family camp on Shadow Lake and loved animals, especially her cats.
She was a caring person, always putting others first.
She is survived by three daughters; Deborah Kittredge of St. Johnsbury, Diana Decelle of Springfield, Vt. and Susan Austin of Barre, Vt. One son, Brian Austin of Newport, N.H. Six grandchildren; DJ, Shelby, Cody, Brooke, Haley and Echo and two great-grandchildren, Payton and Emma. Her five siblings; Richard Davio of N.C., Patricia Passut of St. Johnsbury, Elaine Isham of S.C., Michael Davio of Lyndonville and Marianne Davio. Also by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Jacqueline was predeceased by her parents and a grandson, Michael Holl and great-grandson Maddox Kittredge.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt. Reverend Peter Williams will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Springfield Humane Society, 401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, VT 05156.
