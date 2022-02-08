Jacquelyn “Jackie” Ruth (Beaton) Estes Obituary

Jacquelyn “Jackie” Ruth (Beaton) Estes, 89, Littleton, N.H., left this earth suddenly, yet peacefully, on the morning of Feb. 6, 2022, after a very brief illness. She had a quiet and strong Christian faith and was a truly kind and gentle person who greeted everyone with a sweet smile and who devoted her entire life to her children and grandchildren. Jackie was born on Feb. 4, 1933, in Burlington, Vermont, the youngest of four daughters of Angus and Marcia (Austin) Beaton. Jackie was proud to have grown up on the large and busy Beaton farm in Woodsville and had many special stories from her childhood. She continued to enjoy spending time at “the farm” after her sister and brother-in-law, Gin and Don Kidder took it over.
In 1951, Jackie graduated from Woodsville High School where she played basketball and was a member of the legendary McLure’s Student Band in which she marched and played clarinet at fairs, festivals, concerts, and parades. Later in life on occasion, she played clarinet in McLure’s Alumni Band. Jackie married her high school sweetheart, Neil Estes, on May 10, 1952. She and Neil moved throughout the United States while he served in the United States Air Force. After Neil’s death in an automobile accident in 1968, Jackie moved back to her hometown with their two children. Jackie worked part-time at Scottie’s, a store in Woodsville owned by her sister and brother-in-law, Thelma and Wimp Klark, then as school secretary at Haverhill Academy Junior High School, and finally at Garnet Hill in Franconia, before retiring and volunteering at Littleton Regional Hospital. Jackie enjoyed all the beauty of nature, reading, music, cooking, sewing, driving her car on road trips, and always helping her family. Jackie moved to Lisbon, New Hampshire in 1982 and in 2019 sold her house and moved into assisted living at Riverglen House in Littleton, New Hampshire, where she lived until her passing.
Jackie was predeceased by her husband, Neil, her parents, and her beloved sisters and dear brothers-in-law, Erlene (George) Scheller, Thelma (Winthrop) Klark, and Virginia (Donald) Kidder. Jackie is survived by a son Andy Estes of Benton, a daughter Andrea M. Fitzgerald and husband, John, of Lisbon, grandchildren Jared Estes and wife Kira of Fairfield, Maine, Jasmine (Estes) Oceguera and husband James of Rio Rancho, New Mexico, Meredith (Fitzgerald) Schaefer and husband David of Guilderland, New York, Hale Fitzgerald and wife Molly of New Gloucester, Maine, and great-grandchildren Aiden Estes, Kristopher John and Evelyn Marcia Schaefer, and Thomas Neil Fitzgerald. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and enjoyed a particularly special relationship with nieces Joanne (Klark) Mann and Toni (Kidder) Mayo.
Private services will be held at a later date. Ricker Funeral Home and Cremation Care in Woodsville will be taking care of arrangements. Jackie enjoyed the special activities at Riverglen House, and memorial donations in Jackie’s name may be made to benefit the Activities Department at Riverglen House and mailed to Riverglen House, Activities Department, c/o Melissa Pilgrim, Activities Director, 55 Riverglen Lane, Littleton, NH 03561. Please remember Jackie by being kind to one another and remember her favorite verse of comfort: “If those we love are with Him, and He is with us, they cannot be far away.”
