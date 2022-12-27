Jake Anthony Garand Obituary

Jake Anthony Garand, age 44, of North Avenue, St. Johnsbury, Vt., died unexpectedly on Dec. 18, 2022, at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury.
Jake was born on Dec. 12, 1978, son to Sylvia (Wood) and the late Mark Garand. He was raised and educated in St. Johnsbury graduating from the Academy in the Class of 1996. He worked as a powerline tree trimmer and was a volunteer firefighter for the Town of St. J. He loved everyone he came into contact with and always wanted to be helpful in any way possible. His nickname was “Jake from State Farm.” He loved playing pool, fishing, hunting and always wanted to be a meteorologist; he often said, “Keep your eyes to the sky!” He enjoyed baseball, basketball, loved the Red Sox, Bruins, the Patriots (especially Tom Brady) and Dale Earnhardt, Jr.
He leaves behind a daughter: Taylor and a son: Liam, his mother: Sylvia Cote and husband, Ricky, of St. Johnsbury as well as his prior step-dad, Richard Brown, two sisters: Courtney with her children: Brandon, Lincoln, Bryce, Reese and Brody, Jessica and husband Jason with their children: Devon, Addison, Sophia, and Drew, his brother: Jeremy and fiancé, Lori, and their children: Abby, Addy, Chloe, Kirra and Tanner, two half-sisters: Kendra and Amber.
He was also predeceased by his half-sister: Katie, his grandparents: Arnie & Pat Garand, Marie & Gerry Wood, aunts: Pam and Lynette Garand, Anita (Dick) Bedor, uncles: Gerry Wood and Raymond Wood and Dennis Wood.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the springtime with a celebration of his life to follow. There will be no calling hours at this time.
