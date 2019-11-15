James A. Sayers Jr. - Obituary

James Alonzo Sayers, Jr., 63, of Vermont Route 12 in Berlin, Vt., passed away on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 at the Veterans Administration Hospital in White River Junction.
Born Feb. 11, 1956 in Montpelier, he was the son of James and Greta M. (Bassett) Sayers, Sr. James attended local elementary schools and graduated from Twinfield High School in Plainfield.
In 1975 he enlisted in the United States Air Force and served as Air Force security until his discharge in Portsmouth, N.H. in 1979.
On Oct. 20, 1973 he married Deborah Faye Rigg in Plainfield, where they made their home. They later divorced.
James was employed as a Postal Carrier by the United States Postal Service. In his spare time, he enjoyed sports, fishing, camping and hunting as well as spending time with his family and friends. He was also an animal lover, especially dogs.
Survivors include his daughters Michelle Withers of New Braunfels, Texas and Renee Charron of Weiser, Idaho; his grandchildren Connor Sayers, Aidan Sayers, Dylon Trombly, Rowland Withers, Mishka Rapp, Sasha Rapp, Mason Sayers, Kolby Sayers, Kaleb Sayers, Riley Sayers, and Erica Lovely; his father James A. Sayers, Sr.; and his sisters Joyce White, Vicki Borland, Crystal Pierce and his brother Terrance Sayers.
In addition to his mother he was predeceased by his son Aaron J. Sayers.
A Celebration of his Life will be held in the spring.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Veterans Place, 220 Vine St., Northfield, VT 05663.
The Hooker and Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre assisted the Sayers family with the arrangements. For a memorial guestbook, visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.