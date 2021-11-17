James Armand Ingerson Sr. Obituary

James Armand Ingerson, Sr. 88, Lunenburg, Vt., after having health issues the past two years and living at Morrison Nursing Home, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021.
He was born in Whitefield, N.H. Sept. 6,1933 to the late Clifford and Maryanna (Beaudoin) Ingerson Sr. of Martin Meadow Pond Road. He made his home in Lunenburg for over 60 years.
Jim was a hard worker and loved his family and provided for his siblings and later his family. He worked at local farms at a very young age, and later picked up cans of milk from farms for Conn Valley Dairy in Lancaster area. He was in the Army for two years as a mechanic and then in the reserves for 10 years as a corporal.
As an adult he also owned a bulldozer and did some excavation work. He worked for a while at a woodworking factory in Whitefield. He was for most of his life an independent truck owner/operator where he amassed millions of miles hauling oil and milk. He then started a trucking business known as J & J Ingerson trucking with his son Jim Jr. and they hauled wood products for about 30 years.
The one thing that Jim will probably be remembered for most was his passion for horse pulling. He preferred Belgians and was a member of the Eastern Draft Horse Assn. His hobby was a passion that included his family; Jim Jr. was exercising the horses and chores; daughter Kathy maintained the harnesses and groomed the horses; and wife Wanda packed lunches and kept all the scoring at the events and helped with the chores. Jim Sr. truly loved his horses, and it was very entertaining to watch him pull. It certainly was a lifestyle that kept the family busy going to pulling competitions and fairs throughout the area during the summer. He had horses for over 50 years and has numerous trophies and ribbons to show for it.
He is survived by his son James A. Ingerson Jr. and his girlfriend Pam Viens of Lunenburg, Vt.; his daughter Kathy E. Rexford and her husband Larry of Whitefield, N.H.; four grandchildren Bryan Rexford and his wife Morgan of Tallahassee Fla., Keith Rexford of Whitefield, N.H., Michelle Tewksbury of Lunenburg, Vt., Michael Ingerson and wife Alisha of Lunenburg, Vt., two great-granddaughters Madisyn and Makenna Amadon of Lunenburg, Vt. and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents Clifford and Maryanna Ingerson, former wife Wanda C. Ingerson, sisters Martha Briggs and Nancy Hall, brothers Roger Ingerson, Clifford Ingerson, and Roland Ingerson.
Per Jim’s request, there will be no calling hours and a graveside service at the family’s convenience will be held in the spring at the Martin Meadow Pond Road cemetery. There will be a notice on the Bailey Funeral Home website.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Morrison Nursing Home in appreciation for the excellent care that they gave him.
For more information or to send an online condolence, please go to www.baileyfh.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.