James C. ‘Jim’ Daly Obituary

Following a short illness, James C. “Jim” Daly passed away on Nov. 5, 2022. Jim, a longtime resident of Littleton, N.H. had recently moved to Ft. Lauderdale to be closer to extended family.
Jim was born in Newton, Mass. on June 19, 1938. He was one of six children. He graduated from St. Mary’s High School in Waltham, Mass. in June 1956. He graduated Boston College in 1960 with a BS in Physics and was a member of the ROTC, serving as a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Ordinance Corp.
Jim worked briefly at IBM before going on active duty in the Army and was assigned to the 8th Infantry Division in Baumholder, Germany. He returned to the U.S. in 1962 and was relieved of active duty. He then returned to IBM in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. as a technical writer.
It was at IBM where Jim met the love of his life, Mary Fitzpatrick. They were married on June 12, 1971, in Wappinger Falls, N.Y.
Jim and Mary both continued to work for IBM for most of their careers. Jim was a co-recipient of three U.S. patents and received an IBM Technical Award. Jim retired from IBM in 1994 but continued working as a consultant until 2007.
Before the beauty and people of the White Mountains drew them to Littleton, Jim and Mary resided in Hyde Park, N.Y., Millbrook, N.Y., and Boston.
Jim was a member of the Littleton Planning Board and spent countless hours working outdoors at his home where he could often be found driving his ride-on mower.
Jim was pre-deceased by Mary in 2020. His only surviving sibling is Frances (Daly) Quinn of Summit, N.J. He is also survived by several in-laws, nieces, nephews and grand-nieces and nephews who will always think fondly of ‘Uncle Bimmy’ as he was affectionately known.
Funeral services will be private. Donations can be made to Second Chance Animal Rescue, 1517 Meadow Street, Littleton, N.H. where Jim and Mary adopted their beloved cats, Spartacus and Sammy.
