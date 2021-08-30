James Clark Celebration Of Life

James Clark

March 5, 1962 — Aug. 5, 2021

A celebration of life and luncheon will be held at the Elks Club located in St. Johnsbury, Vermont on Saturday, Sept. 4 at noon. Please come share a memory, photo or story with family and friends. Donations can be made to Kingdom Animal Hospital in memory of Jimmy.

