James Dewey Kinney, age 73, of Fruitland Park, Florida, passed away on June 20, 2019.
James, or Jim as he was known, was born in Newport, Vt. to William and Joyce Kinney. He was raised in Newport and attended local schools graduating from Newport High School. He attended four years at Lyndon State College and a year at Plymouth State College. While he was in high school he worked for Newport power company during the summer. From the time he graduated high school till he retired in 2007, Jim worked at Groveton Paper Mill – a total of 46 years. He also volunteered for Groveton Fire Department where he climbed up the ranks to become chief. It was for many years a job he held dear to his heart. He also volunteered as an EMT.
He loved to give back to his community and did many fundraisers for cancer society and American Heart Association. He helped many neighbors in need after tragedy.
Some of Jim’s hobbies were building model trains and war ships, some of which are still on display at Lady Lake Historical museum in Lady Lake, Florida.
He is survived by his mother, Joyce Kinney, of Fruitland Park, Florida, and his two brothers, Robert Kinney and wife Karen of Island pond, Vt. and Richard Kinney and wife Alice of Lyndonville, Vt., many nieces and nephews and a special lifelong friend Charay Malays.
He was predeceased by his father William F. Kinney and brother Albert D Kinney.
A celebration of life will be Aug. 10 at 2 p.m. in Groveton on the green with light refreshments.
